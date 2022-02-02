(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 family will be formally unveiled during an Unpacked event next Wednesday, 9 February 2022. We'll be able to put the last remaining pieces of the puzzle together then, including presenting our own initial thoughts after (hopefully) getting some hands-on time.

Until then, however, we've been treated to a fresh set of leaked images - this time of the official-looking kind, in the shape of some alleged Samsung marketing snapshots.

As well as give a further glimpse of the designs of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, you get key specifications on several of the one-sheets.

Said to be posted by renowned leaker Evan Blass on his Substack forum (having had previous tweets taken down) and subsequently reposted by MySmartPrice, the images reveal some things we know already and a couple of new details.

MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ will have a 6.6-inch screen. Both are Full HD+ and AMOLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate. They each also support HDR10+.

As previously revealed, regional variants willl either utlise Samsung's own new Exynos 2200 processor or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Batteries will be 3,700mAh and 4,500mAh respectively, with 25W fast charging on the standard model, 45W on the plus.

Both will have a triple-camera unit on the rear - 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megqapixel telephoto. The telephoto will sport 30X "Space Zoom", Samsung's digital zoom techology.

The front camera will sited behind a central hole-punch and use a 10-megapixel sensor.

We'll undoubtedly see a few more leaks on the build up to next week's event. Make sure you also join us for the presentation as we'll be covering it live.

Writing by Rik Henderson.