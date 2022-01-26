(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed the date it will unveil its next flagship phone series, the Samsung Galaxy S22.

We will finally get to see them launch on Wednesday 9 February during an online Unpacked presentation held at 3pm BST. However, it seems you won't have to wait that long to get a glimpse at official-looking press renders.

Serial tipster Evan Blass posted a collection of images of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra on Tuesday evening.

They were soon taking down again, with his posts redacted due to a "report from the copyright holder". If there's ever confirmation of their validity, that's as good as any.

Before their removal, MySmartPrice managed to screengrab a few of the pics, which you can also see here.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ look similar and will have a central hole-punch camera on the front.

They will reportedly come in four colours: white, pink, phantom green and black.

MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a Note replacement, with an included S Pen and quad-camera unit on the rear.

It will also be available in four colours: black, green, burgundy and white.

MySmartPrice

Prices and storage options also leaked a couple of days ago, with claims that the S22 will start at €849, while the top-end S22 Ultra will retail in Europe for €1,449.

Writing by Rik Henderson.