(Pocket-lint) - It was back in September 2021 when details surrounding Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G handset - the update of the Galaxy A52 - first appeared, with various trickles of information arriving in the months since.

It now looks as though it's almost time for the mid-range handset to launch, though, as it - along with the lower-end A33 5G - has appeared on Samsung's official support pages, according to a report from MySmartPrice.

As the top-end Galaxy S22 is set to be revealed on 8 February, we wouldn't be surprised to see the A53 and A33 duo arrive quietly ahead of this data to avoid any distractions from Samsung's flagship arrival.

But if you don't want to spend top dollar on a handset then the Galaxy A53 will likely hold lots of appeal. Its rumoured specification is said to bring a quad camera setup on the rear - with a 64-megapixel main, ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor - while the screen is thought to be a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout top centre. So no fancy zoom here, but that's part of what sets the A53 apart from the S22.

Elsewhere the Galaxy A53 is said to sport Samsung's Exynos 1200 chip and 8GB of RAM minimum. It's unlikely that Exynos will appear in all regions, as Europe and the US tends to get a Qualcomm spec, but there's growing rumour that this Galaxy could be the first to use MediaTek's latest hardware (although Dimensity 9000 seems unlikely, as it theoretically positions higher than Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in many areas).

Full and final details are likely just around the corner, so more information if and when it becomes official.

Writing by Mike Lowe.