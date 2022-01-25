Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date and time leaks, not long now

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship devices are almost here, but while the South Korean company confirmed an event would take place in February, it has yet to officially reveal the date of that event.

Previous reports indicated 8 Febraury 2022, though reliable leaker Evan Blass has now posted an image of what appears to be the Galaxy Unpacked invite, revealing both a date - a different one - and time.

The image posted by Blass says the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 9 February 2022 at 15:00. Unfortunately, it doesn't reveal the time zone. The invite also says "The Epic Standard", which suggests the merging of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges, especially given the tagline appears to have been written with the S Pen.

There have been numerous rumours and renders surrounding the Galaxy S22 series so far. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to see more of a redesign than the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, with the inclusion of the S Pen built into the device, rather than just supporting it like the Galaxy S21 Ultra did.

Prices for the devices also leaked on Twitter recently, with the suggestion that the Galaxy S22 would start at €849, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at €1049. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to start at €1249. Of course nothing is confirmed by Samsung as yet, though if Blass is accurate, there shouldn't be too much longer to wait.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy S22 Ultra in our separate feature. We also have a feature for the S22 and S22 Plus.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Rik Henderson.