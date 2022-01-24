Samsung Galaxy S22 prices and storage options leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will each be unveiled on 8 or 9 February 2022 during a dedicated Unpacked presentation, we're pretty sure of that.

We're also becoming sure of a fair few of the details, thanks to numerous leaks that have appeared online over the last month or so.

The latest reveals pricing and storage options for the S22 family, with perhaps bad news for those expecting this generation of flagship phones to be cheaper than the last.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt has tweeted a European price list for the different model options, also stating that Covid, chip shortages and high inflation rates in many countries have kept the price tickets at lofty levels.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation.



Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

Although he doesn't reveal his source for the pricing, they do make sense.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available with 8GB of RAM and in 128GB and 256GB options. They'll be priced €849 and €899 respectively.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will have identical RAM and storage options, priced at €1,049 and €1,099.

And finally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at €1,249 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, with a jump to 12GB of RAM for the 256GB and 512GB variants.

If you're interested in pre-ordering any of the phones, Samsung has opened a registration page already. You can find the details here: Want to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Here's how to reserve your spot.

Writing by Rik Henderson.