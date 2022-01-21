(Pocket-lint) - Days before an event, Samsung invites consumers to preorder whatever it's about to announce, and this year it's no different.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled to happen in February, where it'll likely announce the next-generation Galaxy S series alongside other devices.

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy S22 of course, apart from a very brief teaser and a blog post. Nevertheless, you can now reserve one - sight unseen. That's right. You can register your intent to buy the rumoured flagship as well as the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models from the Korean electronics giant before they’re even announced and go on sale.

If you're the type who must have Samsung's latest handset before anyone else, go to this page at Samsung’s site to reserve a preorder for one of the phones.

You don't even need to put down money yet - you’re merely reserving a slot to order the phone later, after the company’s keynote at Unpacked in February. Per usual, Samsung said you'll get $50 of credit toward other Samsung Galaxy products when you preorder, which you can use to snag a case or charger.

To reserve, just enter your name, email, and zip code, and then select whether you want a phone or a tablet from Samsung. Easy.

If you want to know more about the next-generation Galaxy S series, based on all the rumours and leaks so far, see our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.