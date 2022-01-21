Samsung announces February Unpacked, teases a Note successor

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is holding an Unpacked event in February to announce the 2022 Galaxy S phone series, which will likely be the Galaxy S22.

TM Roh, Samsung's president and head of its mobile experience business, announced the event in a blog post published Thursday 20 January 2022.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created", Roh wrote. The post is littered with references to the Galaxy Note series, suggesting it will be a focus in Samsung's next Galaxy S announcement. For instance, Roh noted many were "surprised" when Samsung didn't release a new Galaxy Note last year.

But he added Samsung hasn't "forgotten about these experiences you love", referencing the Note and perhaps implying that the new series will include a Galaxy Note successor.

That doesn't mean Samsung will announce a Galaxy Note-branded device. Instead, the rumoured Galaxy S22 Ultra could serve as a Note sequel. In fact, Roh's post ended with a tease about the next Ultra, signaling once again that Samsung intends to position the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a Note follow-up. This lines up with all the recent leaks.

A deluge of unofficial images and videos all point to the Galaxy S22 Ultra sporting a Note-like design, complete with square edges and an included stylus.

Although an exact date hasn't been announced yet for Samsung's event, those who want the new Galaxy S phone series can start registering their interest to preorder the phones.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.