Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - Is it worth it?

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrived as a lower-cost alternative to the critically acclaimed Samsung Galaxy S21. But now that the Galaxy S22 is just around the corner, users around the world are wondering if it’s worth making the switch. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy S21, you should definitely consider the S21 FE variant because it’s approximately £100 cheaper.

Furthermore, now might be the best time to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE because numerous online retailers, such as Currys UK and Carphone Warehouse, are offering attractive deals. Both Carphone and Currys UK are currently offering 3 months Disney+ subscription on Samsung when you buy the Galaxy S21 FE, a great way to save over £20 on subscriptions.

Of course, a free Disney+ subscription shouldn’t be the only reason to purchase a new smartphone. You must also ensure it has all the necessary features, great performance, strong battery life, and excellent cameras. Below, we review Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and its features to help you determine if it’s truly worth it - we describe the deals available on the phone at the end of the article.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, larger than the original S21’s 6.2-inch display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate once you set motion smoothness to high from the settings, ensuring a smooth and seamless scrolling experience. Users are already praising this device’s colour reproduction, which some say exceeds that of the original S21. If you prefer vibrant visuals, you won’t be disappointed.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features the following cameras - a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. S21 FE is currently one of the only devices in its price range with a telephoto lens, which means this device has one of the best cameras in the mid-level price range. The telephoto lens supports a 30x Space Zoom feature, and the zoom lock feature allows you to stabilize the image even with maximum zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs on the Snapdragon 888 silicon chipset, the same system that powers the entire S21 lineup. And most people are aware that the S21 is considered one of the most powerful Android devices currently. Thanks to the powerful chipset, you can easily transition from one app to the next without any lagging. You can also play intensive video games without sacrificing graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is currently one of the few smartphones to be shipped with the latest Android 12 installed, so you don’t have to wait for an update. It also comes pre-loaded with Samsung’s latest One UI 4.0 interface, which offers significant ease and options to customize the appearance of your iPhone home screen, ensuring a sleek and attractive look.

Currys UK and Carphone Warehouse, two of the most reliable smartphone retailers in the UK, are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with some attractive deals. The device costs £699, but you can get it for £34.99 a month for 24 months with 20GB of data with iD Mobile. You can also get 3 months of Disney+ subscription on Samsung when you buy the Galaxy S21 FE at Carphone Warehouse, allowing you to save on streaming and mobile data - that same offer is matched by Currys UK SIM-free if you've already got a mobile deal and just want the phone itself.

The final call is yours - do you want to wait for other smartphones or nab one of these deals today?