(Pocket-lint) - It's almost certain that Samsung's next flagship phone series will be launched during an Unpacked event on 8 February 2022. We can also take it as read that it will comprise a Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Certainly, we've seen plenty on all three over the last few months. Now we have a group of renders allegedly showing the different colour options for the Samsung Galaxy S22+.

Given to MySmartPrice by renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, the renders show the forthcoming handset in four colour schemes: black, white, green and pink gold.

Samsung will likely have fancy names for each and could well add more down the line, but Agarwal insists these are the four that will launch initially.

The images also show the punch-hole camera in the top-centre of the display, plus the ranged triple-camera system. Apart from that, there's little else we hadn't heard already.

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor, depending on the region, with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

It is also claimed that it'll sport a 4,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

The camera will be made up of a 50-megapixel main cam, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto.

Writing by Rik Henderson.