Samsung Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event could be 8 February

(Pocket-lint) - According to a recent report, Samsung could be planning to announce its next Galaxy S series smartphones very shortly. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is due to take place on 8 February according to the article. 

During the event, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 family, which will likely include a regular, Plus and Ultra model, with the former acting as the spiritual successor to the S Pen-equipped Galaxy Note series. 

The report comes from DDaily - a Korean publication - which quotes a Samsung official saying (translated): "We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January." 

It's a date that has been suggested previously, and this report adds further credence to that suggestion. 

It's also claimed the phone will be available to pre-order from 9 February, with those pre-order units shipping from 21 February and a wider retail rollout on 24 February. Official invitations to media are expected to be sent out at some point near the end of January. 

While Samsung itself hasn't officially confirmed the launch date, it does line up with what we would expect from the Galaxy S series. 

The phone series is expected to feature next generation Snapdragon and Exynos processors, as well as updated versions of the 120Hz refresh rate display panels found on the current models. 

Given the launch timing and price point of the Galaxy S21 FE, we'd expect them all to be priced like flagship phones. After months of rumours, it'll be nice to finally get the official lowdown on the phones. Expect online chatter to increase over the next few weeks. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
