Galaxy S22 Ultra leak shows Samsung's next flagship with an S Pen at its side

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next flagship series, the Galaxy S22, has leaked again courtesy of Evan Blass, who shared renders of the Ultra model on Twitter.

There's no denying it looks like a Galaxy Note, likely due to its wider screen and S Pen. It also has a camera array that is reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. So, if you enjoyed the functionality of the Note series but also loved the design of last year's flagship series, then you won't be disappointed by the Galaxy S22 - that is, if these renders are to be believed.

Blass, also known as @evleaks, does have a good track record, however.

If Samsung sticks to its regular release date pattern, the company will announce the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rest of the S22 series by February 2022. The Galaxy S21 series - consisting of the standard S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra - was revealed last January, so its successors are due soon.

It's not currently clear whether January is the new timeline for the Galaxy S range or whether Samsung will return to its previous pattern. A date of 8 February 2022 has been suggested in some recent reports, with an on-sale date of 18 February 2022, though nothing has been made official.

For an up-to-date look at all the latest rumours and leaks so far regarding the Galaxy S22 Ultra, see Pocket-lint's guide below: