(Pocket-lint) - Yesterday, we treated you to a few hands-on photos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as posted on Twitter.

Today, we have renders of the different colours you can expect when the new Samsung phone launches alongside the regular S22 and S22+.

Created by Technizo Concept for LetsGoDigital, the stunning renders are based on rumours, speculation and "official" image leaks that have been flying around the internet recently.

The design of the phone is identical to the hands-on photos we saw previous, while the colours to be released are claimed to be black, white, green, and burgundy red, with a rosé / purple to finish off the range.

The rear of the phone is said to be glass backed, but with a matte finish so it feels more premium and less slippy in the hand.

A matching S Pen is included in the renders, which is based on a number of rumours that state the Galaxy S22 Ultra will effectively replace the now cancelled Note series.

Other leaked information suggests that the Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with HDR and 120Hz. It is also said to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm.

We won't have too long to wait to find out, hopefully - Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside its family members in February 2022.