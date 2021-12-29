Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Ultra 22 hands-on pics leak shows camera and much more

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 family of devices are expected to be officially revealed in February 2022, but as usual have been subject to numerous leaks over the last month or so.

The latest is one of the most significant, however, with a number of alleged hands-on pictures of the daddy of tne series - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Posted by Twitter user @hypark22, they show a phone that matches several other previously leaked, less well-definited images.

You can see the camera unit clearly on the rear, which is set into the casing rather than raised like 2021's equivalent  model.

You can also see the rounded edge design, thanks to a shot from an above angle.

@hypark22

There's only one image of the display, and none of it switched on which makes us wonder whether this is an inoperable prototype or first off the production line model. Either way, it is claimed to be the final design so, if true, gives you a good indication of what to expect design-wise.

In terms of specifications, we have formerly learned that the Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with HDR and 120Hz. It is likely to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 29 December 2021.
