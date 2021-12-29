(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 family of devices are expected to be officially revealed in February 2022, but as usual have been subject to numerous leaks over the last month or so.

The latest is one of the most significant, however, with a number of alleged hands-on pictures of the daddy of tne series - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Posted by Twitter user @hypark22, they show a phone that matches several other previously leaked, less well-definited images.

You can see the camera unit clearly on the rear, which is set into the casing rather than raised like 2021's equivalent model.

You can also see the rounded edge design, thanks to a shot from an above angle.

There's only one image of the display, and none of it switched on which makes us wonder whether this is an inoperable prototype or first off the production line model. Either way, it is claimed to be the final design so, if true, gives you a good indication of what to expect design-wise.

In terms of specifications, we have formerly learned that the Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with HDR and 120Hz. It is likely to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm.