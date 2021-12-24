Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks in hands on video, twice

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is due to launch at the beginning of January and while nothing is official yet in terms of an announcement date, so much has been revealed about the device in rumours that, well, there's not much left to announce.

The latest couple of leaks don't just detail specs though. Instead they are hands on videos showing the Galaxy S21 FE in the real world, giving fans an idea of what they can expect in the flesh.

The first hands on video comes from Instagram user @habla.concamilo (via Android Headlines) and it shows off the Galaxy S21 FE in the Lavendar colour that Samsung itself accidentally leaked on its own Instagram a few months back. Not much else is revealed by the video, but the matte finish looks lovely.

The second video offers a little bit more. It's an unboxing video courtesy of HD Blog.it (via Sammobile) that not only reveals no headphones or power plug in the box, but an eco-friendly box too. The video shows off the Graphite colour of the S21 FE and again, it's a matte finish which looks great.

The video confirms the 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor (though a Exynos version is also expected) and 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage. It also confirms the 4500mAh battery and camera specifications. You can watch it below to see what you think.

For all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you can head to our separate feature, but it shouldn't be too much longer till the official details are in.