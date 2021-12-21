Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The most affordable version of Samsung's next flagship phone lineup could feature a similar, premium build as the others.

This year's entry Samsung Galaxy S21 has a controversial plastic casing. Although it's designed to feel like glass, it doesn't quite match up to the more luxury feel of its device family.

That is tipped to change for 2022's refresh range. The rear cover of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to be made from glass, much like the S22+ and S22 Ultra models.

Renowned tipster, Ice Universe, made the claim via his Twitter feed, which has gone down well with many Samsung fans.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be unveiled in February next year, for a potential March release.

Rumours suggest the standard model will have a smaller 6.06-inch display this time around, with its step-up version - the S22+ - also dropping in size to 6.55-inches.

There will be support for HDR and 120Hz though, it is reported.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could even come with an S Pen built-in, now that Samsung seems to have ditched its Note series.

We'll find out more in early 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 21 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Three and EE to provide London Underground mobile coverage, across trains and platforms
Three and EE to provide London Underground mobile coverage, across trains and platforms By Rik Henderson ·
Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time
Standard Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with more premium build this time By Rik Henderson ·
Oppo Find N initial review: Striking the right balance?
Oppo Find N initial review: Striking the right balance? By Cam Bunton ·