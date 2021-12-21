(Pocket-lint) - The most affordable version of Samsung's next flagship phone lineup could feature a similar, premium build as the others.

This year's entry Samsung Galaxy S21 has a controversial plastic casing. Although it's designed to feel like glass, it doesn't quite match up to the more luxury feel of its device family.

That is tipped to change for 2022's refresh range. The rear cover of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to be made from glass, much like the S22+ and S22 Ultra models.

Renowned tipster, Ice Universe, made the claim via his Twitter feed, which has gone down well with many Samsung fans.

There is a definite answer about the rear cover material of Galaxy S22 series:

S22, S22 +, S22 ultra are all made of glass! — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 20, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be unveiled in February next year, for a potential March release.

Rumours suggest the standard model will have a smaller 6.06-inch display this time around, with its step-up version - the S22+ - also dropping in size to 6.55-inches.

There will be support for HDR and 120Hz though, it is reported.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could even come with an S Pen built-in, now that Samsung seems to have ditched its Note series.

We'll find out more in early 2022.