Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date and pricing leaks

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has been rumoured for a number of months now, with almost all its specifications detailed in various reports. The latest leaks reveal the potential launch date and pricing though, giving us a pretty complete picture.

Though no official announcement has been made by Samsung in terms of release date as yet, the device did accidentally appear on the UK and Ireland Samsung website, before it was pulled. Spotted by Twitter user @chun888 (via MySmartPrice), the listing confirms an Olive colour, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The 128GB model is priced at €769 on the listing, and the 256GB is priced at €839. A different leak, from Ishan Agarwal, suggests UK pricing will be £699 for the 128GB and £749 for the 256GB model. Currently, there is no word on US pricing.

The Samsung listing also confirms the design we have seen appear in a number of leaks though, with a triple rear camera housing in the top left corner, colour-matched to the rear panel. Previous reports claim the device will sport a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

In terms of release date, we've heard the 11 January thrown around before, which has now been supported by leaker Evan Blass, along with some fresh renders of the device. Though Samsung has yet to confirm, there's very little left to be revealed it seems and if Blass and others are accurate, we don't have much longer to wait.