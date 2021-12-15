Samsung Galaxy A53 release date, specs, rumours and news

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy A range of smartphones sits below the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lines, but it borrows many of the Galaxy S premium features, delivering great performance and value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to succeed the excellent Galaxy A52 and while it is currently not official, there have been multiple rumours suggesting what specifications it might offer.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Early 2022

It's been claimed the Samsung Galaxy A53 has gone into production at Samsung's factory in Noida, which combined with a Geekbench listing, suggests we might see the device earlier rather than later.

For now, there is no set date in the rumours - though 31 December has been thrown around. We would expect to see the Samsung Galaxy A53 in early 2022 though. The Galaxy A52 launched in March 2021.

Similar to Galaxy A52

More refined

New colourway

According to the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will feature a similar design to the Galaxy A52 with a punch hole camera centralised at the top of the display and a quad rear camera on the back, positioned in the top left corner.

Based on the renders, it looks like the A53 will have a more seamless camera housing that blends in with the rear better, and more refined edges to the housing. There also appears to be no headphone jack.

It's claimed the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come in white, black, blue and a new orange colourway. An IP67 water and dust resistance is also expected - like the A52 offered, and it is said to measure 8.14mm thick, which is a little slimmer than its predecessor.

6.5-inch, AMOLED

Full HD+

In-display fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This refresh rate isn't expected to be variable like the Galaxy S21 range.

It's thought to have a Full HD+ resolution though, and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Exynos 1200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6GB RAM/128GB storage

5000mAh battery

It's thought the Samsung Galaxy A53 will run on a new Exynos chipset - the 1200, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It's claimed there will be no 4G model this time round, with a 5G-only option.

According to a benchmark test, the Galaxy A53 will offer 6GB of RAM and while no storage has been detailed as yet, we'd expect 128GB. We'd hope the microSD expansion offered by the A52 will remain but it's not clear as yet.

The battery is expected to be upgraded on the Galaxy A53 to a 5000mAh cell instead of 4500mAh. Fast charging support is also expected.

Quad-rear camera

64MP main sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is said to come with a quad-rear camera like its predecessor and it is claimed it will sport the same main camera too, which would be a 64-megapixel snapper.

Rumours have not yet detailed other camera specifications, though the Galaxy A52 offers a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 appeared on a benchmark, seemingly with the upcoming Exynos 1200 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

A report on the Galaxyclub.nl suggested the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 5000mAh battery, which is a slight upgrade from the A52.

Leaker OnLeaks and Digit published some renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 showing a similar design to the Galaxy A52, though more seamless.

The Galaxyblog.nl reported that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 120Hz display, and it is also expected to have the same main rear camera sensor as its predecessor. A orange colourway is also suggested.

According to tipster Fron Tron, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy A Series will come with New Exynos with AMD graphics, similar to what is expected for the Galaxy S22.