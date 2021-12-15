(Pocket-lint) - A successor to theexcellent Galaxy S20 FE has surfaced online, thanks to renders posted to Twitter by a noted leakster.

Samsung'sGalaxy S21 series hit shelves at the start of 2021. A year later, there are still plenty of rumours circulating about a potential cheaper S21 model coming down the pike. Called the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, or S21 FE, the rumour mill currently expects it to launch at CES 2022 in January. And those reports carry more weight now that Evleaks has published renders of the Galaxy S21 FE.

This latest leak shows the device in four different colours, and the clarity of the images makes you wonder if the device truly is about to debut.

Evleaks

Clearly, the Galaxy S21 FE looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S21. Supposedly, the specs aren't much different, either. It's expected to launch with a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM along, 128GB/256GB non-expandable storage, and a rear camera setup consisting of 12-, 12-, and 8-megapixel (standard, ultra-wide, and zoom) lenses.

There will also be a 32-megapixel front camera and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S21 FE will likely sit below the Galaxy S21 - if it appears. The Galaxy S20 FE starts at £599 in the UK for the 4G model, with the 5G model costing £599 in the UK and $599 in the US, so we would expect a similar ballpark for the Galaxy S21 FE.

For more about the yet-to-be-announced midranger, see our rumour roundup:

