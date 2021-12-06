Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual confirms device is coming

(Pocket-lint) - The Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21 has been the subject of rumours for a number of months now. While there was some chatter that the device was to be cancelled, more recent speculation suggests it will launch in January 2022 at CES and the latest leak certainly supports this.

Serial leaker Evan Blass - also known as @Evleaks - tweeted a link to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support user manual on the company's website. The manual has since been removed, though its existence in the first place certainly provides very concrete evidence that the S21 FE will launch at some point.

Blass also offered a render of the Galaxy S21 FE, which offers a similar design to the Galaxy S21 but with a camera housing that is the same colour as the rest of the body. The Galaxy S21 has a frame different colour frame to the housing by comparison.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a plastic frame, come with an IP68 water and dust resistance and have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It's expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate and it is thought it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the Exynos 2100, depending on the region.

A triple rear camera is expected, and it is said to be coming with a 4500mAh battery. You can read all the rumours in our separate feature. We also have a feature comparing its rumoured specifications to the Galaxy S21.