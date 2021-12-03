Samsung Galaxy A73 design and specs leak in full

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's excellent mid-range A series of smartphones could be about to get a new addition in the Galaxy A73 if the latest leak is anything to go by.

The Galaxy A73 will succeed the Galaxy A72 as the flagship of the A series, and it is expected to bring a quad rear camera, punch hole camera and a huge 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Renders were published by serial leaker @OnLeaks in association with Zoutons and they show a lovely device with design traits of the more premium Galaxy S series, though with a couple of differences - typical for the A series.

It's said to measure 163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm, feature a plastic frame and come offer a flat display. Colours are said to be black and gold and the renders show a quad rear camera, which is said to offer a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Running the show is claimed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, which is said to be supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also said to be a 5000mAh battery on board, with support for 33W fast charging.

According to the leak, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A73 to arrive in December 2021 and cost around 32,999 rupees, which is around £330 or $450. Nothing is official as yet though.