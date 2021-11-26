Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 production reportedly ceases, bringing an end to the Note line

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Note 20 production reportedly ceases, bringing an end to the Note line
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's been reported that Samsung is bringing an end to its Galaxy Note 20 production, drawing to a close a phone series that hasn't seen a new model introduced in over a year. 

Samsung didn't update its Note range in 2021, instead opting to give the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 support for the S-Pen. And rumours suggest the S22 Ultra will very much be a Galaxy Note in all but name. 

Now, ET News is reporting that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 production line is shutting, with resources instead going towards foldables and the upcoming S22 range. 

If true, the writing on the wall has been clear on this move for a good few months. With no new Note series for 2021, and an S22 Ultra likely to take its place next year, the signs were there. 

Sky Glass review, Pinter interview, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 130
Sky Glass review, Pinter interview, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 130 By Rik Henderson ·

It's a move that makes a lot of sense too. In the beginning, the Note series was something of a trailblazer and was the first popular phone to launch with a screen considerably bigger than the 3.5-inch standard of the time. 

Over the years, with screens getting bigger and larger phones becoming the norm, it got to a point where the only distinction between the Note and the biggest Galaxy S phone was the S-Pen. 

In 2021, with support for the S-Pen now offered on other models and with the foldable Z Flip and Z Fold lines taking on the 'trailblazer' mantle, the Note series doesn't really need to exist. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 production reportedly ceases, bringing an end to the Note line
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 production reportedly ceases, bringing an end to the Note line By Cam Bunton ·
Best Black Friday mobile and accessory deals from Currys
Best Black Friday mobile and accessory deals from Currys By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Best Android phones in 2021: Which is the top Android phone to buy this Black Friday?
Best Android phones in 2021: Which is the top Android phone to buy this Black Friday? By Chris Hall ·