Black Friday serves up that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal you've been waiting for

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are ramping up, and that's bubbled up a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the most popular folding phones of 2021.

The phone from Samsung was designed to make folding tech more affordable - and with a big discount, now is a great time to snap up the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - save £150

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 uses the latest folding display technology to put a 6.7in display in your pocket, with the added benefit of all Samsung's mobile experience. It's now only £799.

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience. 

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device. 

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone. 

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 18 November 2021.
