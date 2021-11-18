(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are ramping up, and that's bubbled up a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the most popular folding phones of 2021.

The phone from Samsung was designed to make folding tech more affordable - and with a big discount, now is a great time to snap up the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - save £150 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 uses the latest folding display technology to put a 6.7in display in your pocket, with the added benefit of all Samsung's mobile experience. It's now only £799. View offer

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 18 November 2021

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

More Black Friday deals

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Fire TV Stick 4K: Now £26.99, down from £49.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• iRobot Roomba s9: £400 discount this Black Friday

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• Garmin Instinct Solar: Save over £110, now £245.50

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Tado: 43% discount

• Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras: 51% off, at £62.99

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Xiaomi Smart Watches: Up to 45% off RRP

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99