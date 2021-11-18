Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Real hands on pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Abhishek Soni Real hands on pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - New leaks show hands-on pictures of a real Galaxy S21 FE from Samsung, revealing many previously leaked features to be quite accurate.

According to the leaker, Abhishek Soni, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a metal frame with a plastic back. On the plus side, he says the design makes it very lightweight. It will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, and no SD card slot either.

The photos show a triple camera array on the rear and he says they are 12 megapixel, 12 megapixel and 8 megapixel respectively. Alongside a stonking 32 megapixel front camera, for ridiculously detailed selfies.

The device will have an in-display fingerprint reader and 120Hz full HD AMOLED display. It's shown in black, but previous leaks suggest four colours will be available at launch.

The version shown has a Snapdragon 888 processor and the leaker says he doesn't have further info on the Exynos variant or if it will launch at all.

Overall, not much different than what we expected from previous leaks, but it's nice to see it in the flesh. Especially since rumours circulated of the device being cancelled altogether thanks to the current chip shortage. 

EE Pocket-lint Awards 2021 special - Pocket-lint Podcast 129
EE Pocket-lint Awards 2021 special - Pocket-lint Podcast 129 By Rik Henderson ·

Rumours state that the S21 FE will launch in January 2022 at CES. Pricing is expected to be in line with the S20 FE at around £599 in the UK and $599 in the US.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 18 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple Self Service Repair explained: How to fix an iPhone or Mac yourself
Apple Self Service Repair explained: How to fix an iPhone or Mac yourself By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears on benchmark, behind Apple
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears on benchmark, behind Apple By Britta O'Boyle ·
Moto G200 brings Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship power to mid-price range
Moto G200 brings Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship power to mid-price range By Mike Lowe ·