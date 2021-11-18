Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears on benchmark, behind Apple

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022, followed by the flagship Galaxy S22 series in February. There have been a number of reports about the Galaxy S22 range, but the latest suggests it may not be quite as speedy as competitors.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has appeared on a Geekbench website (spotted by MySmartPrice) with the model number SM-S908B. It is said to be powered by the s5e9925 chip, which is claimed to be a model number for the Exynos 2200, suggesting the S22 range will come in Qualcomm and Exynos variants depending on the region, like the S21 range does.

According to the benchmark, the S22 Ultra with the Exynos chip score 691 and 3167 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, while Apple's A15 chip scored 1732 and 4685.

The listing suggests the S22 Ultra will come with 8GB RAM - though a 12GB model is also expected - and it is thought the 12GB model will offer 512GB storage. Android 12 is expected to be running straight from the box.

In terms of other rumours, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a quad camera on the rear that has a 108-megapixel main camera, combined with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. A 6.8-inch AMOLED display is expected on the front, with a punch-hole camera and there is thought to be a built-in S Pen.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in our separate feature.