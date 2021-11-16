Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung made Marvel and Star Wars bundles for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

- Singapore only

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's latest phone collaboration is a must-have for Marvel and Star Wars fans. Unfortunately, it's not for sale in the US or the UK.

Last month, Samsung introduced Disney and Marvel accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - but only in Taiwan. Now, in Singapore, Samsung is offering "Marvel and Star Wars Editions" of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 exclusively through Shopee. Both bundles cost 1,522 SGD (about $1,126) and are available in limited quantities.

It's unclear if this collaboration will launch outside of Singapore. In the box, you get a 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 3, a silicone cover with either a Marvel or a Star Wars logo, a finger strap, and a Shopee power bank. The phones themselves are standard and available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, or Lavender colours.

Keep in mind this isn't Samsung's first collaboration with Marvel. In 2015, for instance, it sold an Iron Man-themed Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung has also partnered with other brands and organisations in the past to introduce limited-edition variants of its phones. It even recently offered a Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition, but these custom handsets were just for participating athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 16 November 2021.
