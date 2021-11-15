Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and design leak in full

(Pocket-lint) - The successor to the excellent Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been rumoured for some time and while there was talk of it being cancelled altogether, those rumours have since been dispelled with a January release now expected.

We've heard plenty about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but the latest leak not only reveals official-looking images of the device, but a breakdown of the specifications we can expect too. 

Posted by Coinbrs, and picked up by Android Police, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come in Exynos and Qualcomm variants, as its predecessor did, with either the Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 running the show, depending on the region. Both variants are said to have 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, though there will also be a 6GB RAM variant.

Coinbrs

The leaked specifications brochure also puts the Galaxy S21 FE with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and a centralised punch hole camera at the top. A triple rear camera is claimed to be on the rear, comprised of a 64-megapixel main sensor, along with a depth sensor and ultra wide-angle sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera is also detailed in the document. 

Other specs listed include a 4500mAh battery, support for 15W fast-charging and there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Pricing hasn't been detailed but the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be coming in White, Lavender, Cream, and Black colour options.

For now, nothing is official, though this is a pretty substantial leak.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 15 November 2021.
