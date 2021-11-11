(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has made a pit stop at the Google Play Console ahead of launch, which all but confirms its existence.

The phone has shown up in the listing in two variants: one with the Snapdragon 888 processor, and another with the Exynos 2100.

This is fairly typical of Samsung, which uses different platforms in different markets. Usually Europe and many global markets get Exynos, while Snapdragon powered models head to north America.

The discovery was made by Mukul Sharma, known better as @stufflistings on Twitter, a regular source of leaked information.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 variants visit the Google Play Console listing and the Google Supported Devices list.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/7kB1dBSkYB — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 11, 2021

Recent reports have suggested the phone will be officially unveiled during CES 2022, which means it'll be announced by Samsung right at the beginning of January next year.

As was the case for the S20 FE, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to take the most important features of the S21, and put them in a more affordable package.

That's seemingly confirmed by the Play Console listing which has two models using the same top tier processors as the existing Galaxy S21.

The phone is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen, and come with a triple camera system similar to what's on the Galaxy S21.