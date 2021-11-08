(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone series early in 2022, but a huge leak has not only given us a better idea of when in 2022, but also what we can expect the S22 Ultra to look like.

The leak comes from Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech - who has a so-so track record - and reveals multiple real life images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images show curved edges on the screen, with a centralised punch hole camera at the top - no under display camera like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 then - and they also show a different camera housing on the rear compared to the S21 Ultra.

Rather than the lenses sitting within a separate camera housing, the lenses on the S22 Ultra appear to sit independently. More importantly however, the images also reveal a built-in S Pen on the S22 Ultra, positioned in the bottom left corner.

We didn't get a Galaxy Note 21 this year and while Samsung has maintained it is still committed to the Note series, it certainly seems like the S22 Ultra could fill the gap. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers S Pen compatibility, as does the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a built-in S Pen is far more convenient and a feature Galaxy Note fans are used to.

Prosser also claims the Galay S22 series will be announced on 8 February 2022, be available to pre-order the same day and hit shelves on 18 February 2022. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in our separate feature. We also have one for the S22 and S22+.