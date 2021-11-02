Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch in February 2022?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's next Galaxy S lineup isn't too far away - relatively speaking - and it appears the company may be slipping back into its old February launch routine for 2022.

A recent report claims we're going to see the phones unveiled in early February, not January as was previously suggested.

In fact, the report - from SamMobile - is very confident of the fact that it won't be unveiled in January. It says "in light of new data, we wouldn't bet on a January release as of this moment."

Since we're still a good three or four months away, timings can still change, but given semiconductor shortages and challenges in the supply chain, it's not likely the launch will be earlier than that.

Samsung's next flagship phone series is widely expected to build on the design change introduced for the S21 series earlier this year, although - as is usual - some minor design changes are expected.

Current rumours suggest we'll see a return of the 'Glasstic' material on the standard model, with a prominent camera system in the top left corner.

As for specs, it's been claimed we'll get a 120Hz refresh displays again, as well as the next generation of Snapdragon and Exynos processors. Those will be the Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 respectively, according to leakers.

If the recent rumours are accurate, there's not a huge amount of time until Samsung unveils the new S-series phones officially, at which point we'll get the full picture.

Regardless of the exact details, one thing we can be sure of is that they'll yet again be among the best smartphones available next year.