Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could finally debut at CES 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The long running saga of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks set to come to an end in January. A latest report claims it will be officially announced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The handset has been rumoured to be in production since November 2020. However, since then there have been claims that Samsung cancelled it entirely. Then, last week, speculation appeared once more, this time suggesting it will be launched on 11 January 2022.

If the CES 2022 announcement is true, that will be too late. It would have to launch several days earlier as the consumer electronics trade show runs from 5 to 8 January.

Certainly, SamMobile is reasonably sure its sources are correct this time: "As of right now, the Galaxy S21 FE launch at CES 2022 is virtually confirmed," it wrote.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have a similar build to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display featuring a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

It is said to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, with up to 256GB of storage. There will be a triple camera system on the rear (32-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 8-megapixel) and a 12-megapixel camera on the front.

It'll be a 5G phone.