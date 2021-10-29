(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S21 range launched in January 2021, so we aren't too far away from their successors expected arrival.

Though nothing is yet official and unlikely to be until the beginning of 2022, there's been plenty of speculation about the Galaxy S22 range, expected to be the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

We've covered off the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a separate feature, while here we are looking at everything we have heard so far about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

Possibly January 2022

From £769/$799?

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra were revealed in January 2021, which was a couple of months earlier than the company's typical timeline for its Galaxy S series launch.

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 29 October 2021

It's not currently clear whether January is the new timeline for the Galaxy S range or whether Samsung will return a February announcement and March release for the Galaxy S22 range - or change it up entirely.

In terms of price, the Galaxy S21 starts at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US. The Galaxy S21+ starts at £949 in the UK and $999 in the US. It's likely the respective successors will keep within a similar ballpark, but it's too early to say for now.

Glasstic on standard model

Prominent camera housing

S Pen support on S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is likely to share design traits, like the S21 range does. There will no doubt be some changes compared to the 2021 range, but it could be that they are smaller changes than those made between the S20 range and S21 range.

Rumours and renders suggest a slight modification but nothing substantial, with the camera housing moving to a separate island rather than wrapping around the frame again for the S22 and S22+.

We'd expect premium handsets across the whole range, but it's likely at least the standard S22 will opt for a plastic back rather than glass, as the S21 did. Waterproofing is expected on all S22 models though and USB Type-C charging.

We'd also expect a prominent camera housing on all models and a punch hole front camera. Despite the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offering an under display camera, it's said the Galaxy S22 range won't adopt it.

6.06-inch/6.55-inch

Full HD+ likely

120Hz refresh rate

Slimmer bezels?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display and the S21+ has a 6.7-inch display. Rumours suggest the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will drop in size, with the S22 offering a 6.06-inch screen and the S22+ a 6.55-inch screen. There are also claims of slimemr bezels and more rounded corners.

We'd expect the standard S22 and the S22+ to offer Full HD+ resolutions, as well as flat displays, as was the case for the S21 and S21+.

Support for HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate are expected on all S22 models.

Next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets

At least 8GB RAM

No charger in box

It's not currently clear what the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will offer in terms of hardware. It's likely there will be a split between Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets, depending on the region, as has been the case now for a number of years. The next flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is expected to be officially revealed in December and has been called Snapdragon 898 in rumours, while the next-gen Exynos is the 2200 chipset with AMD.

In terms of other specs, it's likely that the S22 will offer at least 8GB of RAM, like its predecessor, and come in a base model of at least 128GB of storage. The S21 range doesn't have microSD support so we suspect it's unlikely that the S22 range will reintroduce this unfortunately.

It's pretty much a sure thing that all the S22 handsets will be 5G compatible and we'd expect the S22 to offer support for fast charging and fast wireless charging. Samsung has confirmed that the charger will not come in the box though - a move Apple made for its iPhone 12 series and continued with for the iPhone 13 series.

Rumours claim the Galaxy S22 will have a 3800mAh battery and the S22+ a 4600mAh battery. There's also been claims of 3700mAh for the Galaxy S22 and 4500mAh for the Galaxy S22+, both of which are smaller than their respective predecessors.

No ToF sensor

Triple rear camera

Rumours claim the triple rear camera on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor, plus two 12-megapixel sensors for ultrawide and telephoto, with the telephoto camera capable of 3X zoom.

There are also reports that the ToF sensor won't be making a return on the Galaxy S22 either - like it didn't on the S21 model.

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Tech reporter Max Weinbach suggests the upcoming Samsung S22 flagship phones will again include models which feature both Qualcomm and Exynos chips.

oh yeah s22, s22+, s22 ultra is gonna have an exynos 2200 and a snapdragon 898 version



found it a few weeks ago — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 22, 2021

An image of tempered glass panels allegedly to be used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ leaked online showing rounder corners and slimmer bezels.

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

Another set of renders were published by @OnLeaks, this time in conjuction with 91Mobiles and Zouton showing off the S22 and S22+.

GalaxyClub reported that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 series will be smaller than that of the Galaxy S21 series. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is reported to remain the same.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung will opt for a hole punch camera rather than an under display camera for the Galaxy S22 range.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series still uses Hole, and still uses the same camera area design as the S21 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2021

Leaker Ice Universe revealed some details of what was expected to be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in terms of display, camera and battery specifications.

Twitter user FronTron claimed the Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with a triple rear camera consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, plus two 12-megapixel sensors for ultrawide and telephoto, with the telephoto cameracapable of 3X zoom. He said take the leak with a pinch of salt though.

Twitter user @MauriQHD suggested that Samsung will downsize all three models in the Galaxy S22 family, compared to the S21 series. Meaning: the regular S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra will all have smaller screens than their predecessors.

A Samsung 65W fast charging adapter appeared on India's BIS database which works similarly to FCC or TENAA. The charger suggests Samsung could be looking to offer 65W fast charging to future smartphones, like the S22.

Sammobile reported that ET News claimed Samsung has chosen not to include a ToF sensor on the Galaxy S22 models.

Samsung is hoping to build sensor shift technology into its upcoming smartphone cameras according to report on Dutch site, Galaxy Club.

Reports are circulating that Samsung has been in discussions with Olympus over the possibility of collaborating on smartphone camera tech.

In a Q&A report on Samsung's Mobile Press page, Samsung confirmed it would not include chargers in the box for future devices.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung was working on new Exynos processors, including the 9855 and 9925 - the latter of which may be with AMD GPU.