(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 range will likely be the next series of premium smartphones from Samsung, with an S22 Ultra sitting at the top of the pile.

We'd expect that device to feature top specifications, especially when it comes to camera performance. A recent leak would seem to confirm that expectation.

According to a tweet from prolific leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter, the S22 Ultra's camera system will take the same approach as the S21 Ultra, offering a quad camera system with two zoom lenses.

S22 Ultra camera

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

The four-camera set up will be led by a 108-megapixel primary 1/1.33-inch sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and an 85-degree field of view.

Alongside that is a camera with a 12-megapixel ultrawide 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Then the 10x periscope zoom lens and the 3x optical zoom, both with 10-megapixel 1/3.52-inch sensors.

When it comes to pure specifications there's not much change here from the S21 Ultra. However, it's claimed the main sensor is an improved version, while the two zoom cameras are also claimed to feature new Sony-made sensors.

Samsung's next flagship smartphone range isn't too far off now, since we're approaching nearly a year since the S21 series was announced and released.

While leaks don't guarantee an accurate representation of the devices all the time, the gradual increase in leaks does usually signal that the phone is going to be launched in the relatively near future.

If it's anything like the S21 Ultra that came before it, the S22 Ultra will be big bad boss of the range, even if it doesn't represent a drastic change.