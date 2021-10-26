Is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE back on the cards?

(Pocket-lint) - The "is it, isn't it" Samsung saga is set to continue, with new evidence pointing to the illusive Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being back in the manufacturer's plans.

There have been plenty of rumours suggesting the handset has been scrapped and, having failed to make an appearance during the recent Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, it certainly looked like they were ringing true. However, a leaked image of what is claimed to be a "screen protector placement" device labelled "S21 FE", alongside the reemergence of a support page for its model designation seem to show it's back on the cards.

Posted by @CConceptCreator on Twitter, the image shows the part amongst other already available Samsung phones. It might be that it's an old shot, taken when plans for the S21 FE were still very much alive, but its release timing is notable.

Especially since online tipster Roland Quandt found the Samsung support page for the SM-990B has been reinstated after a brief absence. That's often thought to be the model number for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Our biggest unanswered question is when Samsung might therefore release this phone. After all, many rumours point to a January/February 2022 release for its next big flagship range: the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Where would an S21 FE fit into those plans?

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 26 October 2021

Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital suggests it'll be on 11 January, with the S22 coming a month later. Either way, we'll no doubt hear more in the meantime.