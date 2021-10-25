Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with 45W fast charging

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come equipped with 45W fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery, according to leaks from Ice Universe.

The tipster claims this is enough to power the device up to 70 per cent in just 35 minutes, which doesn't quite rival some other flagships, but is very quick by Samsung standards.

The Samsung range currently tops out at 25W fast charging, and the brand has understandably been very cautious with charging and battery technologies since incidents with the Note 7 back in 2016.

S22 Ultra 45W 5000mAh

35 min 70% — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2021

The 5,000mAh battery is the same capacity offered on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which offers decent battery life but leaves a little to be desired, especially during intensive tasks such as mobile gaming. So it's a shame to see that there won't be an upgrade in that department, although it becomes far less of an issue when you can charge so quickly.

Earlier reports showed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has passed the Chinese 3C quality certification, and documents imply that the device will use a 25W charger. So we might expect the 45W charger to be available as an optional upgrade, rather than something to find included in the box.

The speedy charging capabilities will certainly come as welcome news to Samsung fans, but with brands such as Xiaomi touting 120W HyperCharge on their 11T Pro, is 45W enough to keep up with the competition?

