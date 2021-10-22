(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will follow previous generations and feature two separate versions - one with an Exynos 2200 chip, and one with the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 898.

The latter isn't set to be officially unveiled until later this year, with the name not yet completely confirmed, but a hint from tech reporter Max Weinbach suggests the upcoming Samsung flagship phones will again include models which feature both chips.

This has now been the case for a number of years in the Galaxy lineup - not always with welcome results - with Europe versions typically featuring the latest Exynos chip and the North America version housing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon equivalent.

oh yeah s22, s22+, s22 ultra is gonna have an exynos 2200 and a snapdragon 898 version



found it a few weeks ago — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 22, 2021

It's not clear from Weinbach's note on Twitter whether the region split will follow the same pattern as previous years, but the move, if it does turn out to be true, could be viewed as a potential risk by Samsung. We're not too far removed, let's not forget, from Samsung essentially admitting the Exynos 990 chip was a disaster.

Though chips from the two makers are generally comparable on paper, the implementation of Exynos chips has been pretty mixed in recent Galaxy models - even if the latest Galaxy S21 did improve things slightly.

With the global chip and electronics shortage still ongoing, we're inclined to believe that Samsung will continue to follow the same formula as previous years, rather than rock the boat and try and roll out one version in bulk.

We're still a few months away from confirmation, though, so take all this with a pinch of salt. We'll also keep our eyes peeled for any more rumours and suggestions regarding the upcoming line.