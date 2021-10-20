Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung brings colour customisation to the Z Flip 3 with the Bespoke Edition

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced the launch of the Bespoke Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, allowing users to choose from unique colours, to get a device that's perfect for you.

For some time, Samsung has been offering custom colours for some of its domestic appliances, with the Bespoke Editions breaking out from the normal option of white.

Now that comes to mobile devices for the first time. On the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition you'll be able to choose the frame colour - black or silver - and then you can choose the front and back colours, from blue, yellow, pink, white and black.

That means there's 49 different combinations so you can design the phone you want. You're not just stuck with that one whacky combination, however. You'll also get access to Bespoke Upgrade Care - so you can have Samsung change those colour panels, but there will be a fee for it.

You'll be able to design your Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition on the Bespoke Studio, which is live right now.

It won't be available everywhere - it's starting in US, UK, Germany, France, Korea, Canada and Australia, from 20 October.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will cost from £1049 in the UK and that's for the 256GB model, that's only £50 more than the standard model, which isn't a huge amount to get a phone that's unique to you.

The Bespoke experience is also coming to the Galaxy Watch 4, so you'll be able to create a unique watch too!

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 20 October 2021.
