(Pocket-lint) - An image of tempered glass panels allegedly to be used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ has leaked online.

It doesn't show much, but eagle-eyed Samsung fans will notice that the corners are a little more rounded in comparison with the S21 and S21+. The bezels are fractionally slimmer too.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe also notes that the displays are "slightly fatter".

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch early next year, matching the release schedule of the S21. February 2022 is tipped, but some even suggest it could be January.

Current rumours suggest at least one of the models could be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. They could also start with 8GB of RAM.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - which isn't part of this latest leak - might feature Samsung's own 200-megapixel camera sensor.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 18 October 2021

Samsung is hosting a new Unpacked event this Wednesday, 20 October 2021, but there won't be mention of the S22 series at this early stage.