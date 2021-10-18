Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S22 glass leak shows more rounded corners, slimmer bezel

(Pocket-lint) - An image of tempered glass panels allegedly to be used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ has leaked online.

It doesn't show much, but eagle-eyed Samsung fans will notice that the corners are a little more rounded in comparison with the S21 and S21+. The bezels are fractionally slimmer too.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe also notes that the displays are "slightly fatter".

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch early next year, matching the release schedule of the S21. February 2022 is tipped, but some even suggest it could be January.

Current rumours suggest at least one of the models could be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. They could also start with 8GB of RAM.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - which isn't part of this latest leak - might feature Samsung's own 200-megapixel camera sensor.

Samsung is hosting a new Unpacked event this Wednesday, 20 October 2021, but there won't be mention of the S22 series at this early stage.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 18 October 2021.
