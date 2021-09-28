Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE scrapped? Chip shortage may take its toll

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - It's rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - or 'Fan Edition', i.e. a more affordable version of the Korean company's flagship phone - may have hit the chopping block and is to be scrapped.

The reason? The international shortage of chipsets is creating backlogs and supply issues - to that point that Samsung is wondering whether to even launch the Galaxy S21 FE at all.

The earlier S20 FE - which was received to much critical acclaim, including our glowing review of the handset - was such a success because it delivered many of the top features of the Galaxy S series but at a cut of the top-tier flagship's asking price.

What makes this rumour all the more troublesome is that we're pretty sure the S21 FE is all but finished. Indeed, Samsung itself accidentally leaked the product earlier in the year on Instagram. So to have to close the doors on a fan favourite (see, the product name really does make sense) would be a blow.

Korean site Digital Daily, in an exclusive published 27 September, cites a Samsung Electronics representative confirming the cancellation of the October S21 FE Unpacked event - who then goes on to say "We are [Samsung is] reviewing the smartphone launch itself".

Maybe it will mean a delay, maybe that's the end of the line for the Fan Edition series - or, at least, until the supply chain pipeline is a little freer in the future. Here's hoping.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 28 September 2021.
