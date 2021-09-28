(Pocket-lint) - It's rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - or 'Fan Edition', i.e. a more affordable version of the Korean company's flagship phone - may have hit the chopping block and is to be scrapped.

The reason? The international shortage of chipsets is creating backlogs and supply issues - to that point that Samsung is wondering whether to even launch the Galaxy S21 FE at all.

The earlier S20 FE - which was received to much critical acclaim, including our glowing review of the handset - was such a success because it delivered many of the top features of the Galaxy S series but at a cut of the top-tier flagship's asking price.

What makes this rumour all the more troublesome is that we're pretty sure the S21 FE is all but finished. Indeed, Samsung itself accidentally leaked the product earlier in the year on Instagram. So to have to close the doors on a fan favourite (see, the product name really does make sense) would be a blow.

iPhone 13 range reviewed, Surface devices and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 122 By Rik Henderson · 28 September 2021

Korean site Digital Daily, in an exclusive published 27 September, cites a Samsung Electronics representative confirming the cancellation of the October S21 FE Unpacked event - who then goes on to say "We are [Samsung is] reviewing the smartphone launch itself".

Maybe it will mean a delay, maybe that's the end of the line for the Fan Edition series - or, at least, until the supply chain pipeline is a little freer in the future. Here's hoping.