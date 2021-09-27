Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ leaks gives us a detailed look at the next flagship

(Pocket-lint) - Leaked renders of Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S range have appeared, and show a series of devices with similar - but not identical - design to the S21 series.

Both the S22 and S22 Plus models have leaked, both by the usual render leaker, @OnLeaks through partnership with two other publications.

The two models - apart from being different in size to eachother - appear virtually identical. They both have the flat, skinny-bezelled screen with central, tiny punch-hole camera at the top edge. In fact, different colours have been used to differentiate them. The regular S22 is the dark green model and the white is the S22 Plus.

We see a repeat of the prominent camera unit on the back, with three cameras neatly arranged in a column. The difference compared to the S21 series appears to be that this camera unit isn't forming a seamless surface with the frame around the edge of the phone.

Instead, it appears to be separate protrustion rather than one that wraps around the side. Possibly to help keep the slim and sleek appearance achieved by the rest of the frame.

As well as that, it appears the rear panel (likely plastic) is also completely flat for the S22, and doesnt feature the usual curves at the sides. In general it also looks slim in comparison to this year's S-series models. According to the leak the S22+ is 7.6mm, compared to 7.8mm on the S21+, which isn't a massive difference in reality.

Samsung's next flagships are expected to continue the tradition of being powered by the latest, most powerful processors. Plus, they're likely to feature very strong camera performance and water/dust proof design.

As for other details, we're sure more will become clear over the next few months as the launch nears.