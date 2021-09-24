Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

This is what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like, launching early 2022

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
OnLeaks / digit.in This is what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like, launching early 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes when a phone leaks, we only catch a glimpse of a component off a factory line, or perhaps a blurry image taken off another computer screen. But with Samsung’s latest Galaxy flagship, we see every last detail in all its glory. 

Thanks to notable industry leaker @OnLeaks via digit.in, this is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

Now, we won’t even get into that inane cleaver knife camera cutout - that’s for you to decide if you like it or not - but we can’t help mention the inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen slotted right into the bottom of the device just like the Galaxy Note lineup.  

Notably - no pun intended - Samsung decided to skip an upgrade on the Note series this year for the first time ever. While the COVID-19 chip shortage may have played a small part in that, we can’t help but wonder if the ever-growing size of smartphone screens has forced the Note out of a home. 

When you look at the numbers, Samsung’s S21 Ultra had a 6.8-inch display, only 0.1-inch smaller than the 6.9-inch screen found on the most recent S20 Note Ultra.

For a comparison of the Galaxy S20 Note versus the S20 Note Ultra, tap here.  

OnLeaks / digit.inThis is what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like, launching early 2022 photo 2

Ultimately, it seems like if Samsung were to push the size of the Note display any larger, it would wholeheartedly be a small tablet similar to the iPad mini rather than existing as an extra-large phone. 

Regardless, Samsung’s biggest focus at the moment seems to be pushing their latest lineup of foldable devices, with the company seeing flexible screens as the next big thing in the mobile landscape. 

To read Pocket-lint’s review of those foldable Samsung smartphones, check out the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s review right here, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 24 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 camera features detailed in leak
Google Pixel 6 camera features detailed in leak By Britta O'Boyle ·
This is what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like, launching early 2022
This is what the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like, launching early 2022 By Alex Allegro ·
Best Apple iPhone 13 cases: Top covers to protect your new smartphone
Best Apple iPhone 13 cases: Top covers to protect your new smartphone By Cam Bunton ·
Apple iPhone 13 deals: Here's where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 deals: Here's where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison ·
Samsung Galaxy Note no more? Built-in S Pen for Galaxy S22 rumour suggests so
Samsung Galaxy Note no more? Built-in S Pen for Galaxy S22 rumour suggests so By Mike Lowe ·
Apple iPhone 13 vs 12 vs 11 comparison: What's the difference?
Apple iPhone 13 vs 12 vs 11 comparison: What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
  • Source: Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders with S Pen and quad camera break cover - digit.in
Sections Phones