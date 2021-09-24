(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes when a phone leaks, we only catch a glimpse of a component off a factory line, or perhaps a blurry image taken off another computer screen. But with Samsung’s latest Galaxy flagship, we see every last detail in all its glory.

Thanks to notable industry leaker @OnLeaks via digit.in, this is the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Sooo... Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

Now, we won’t even get into that inane cleaver knife camera cutout - that’s for you to decide if you like it or not - but we can’t help mention the inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen slotted right into the bottom of the device just like the Galaxy Note lineup.

Notably - no pun intended - Samsung decided to skip an upgrade on the Note series this year for the first time ever. While the COVID-19 chip shortage may have played a small part in that, we can’t help but wonder if the ever-growing size of smartphone screens has forced the Note out of a home.

When you look at the numbers, Samsung’s S21 Ultra had a 6.8-inch display, only 0.1-inch smaller than the 6.9-inch screen found on the most recent S20 Note Ultra.

For a comparison of the Galaxy S20 Note versus the S20 Note Ultra, tap here.

Ultimately, it seems like if Samsung were to push the size of the Note display any larger, it would wholeheartedly be a small tablet similar to the iPad mini rather than existing as an extra-large phone.

Regardless, Samsung’s biggest focus at the moment seems to be pushing their latest lineup of foldable devices, with the company seeing flexible screens as the next big thing in the mobile landscape.

To read Pocket-lint’s review of those foldable Samsung smartphones, check out the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s review right here, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 here.