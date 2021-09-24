(Pocket-lint) - "Will it, won't it?" That has been the ongoing question surrounding whether a Samsung Galaxy Note 22 will ever come to be. The latest leak suggests that it's the end of the road for this well-regarded S Pen-supporting Galaxy series.

By name, anyway. For the next-generation Galaxy S series, the S22, is said to feature not only S Pen support - as was added for the S21 series after launch, starting with the S21 Ultra - but an integrated, built-in S Pen stylus.

Which, really, makes the rumoured Galaxy S22 is the new Galaxy Note 22, doesn't it?

We've long been pondering the conundrum that Samsung has on its hands here: with the arrival of its super high-end foldable devices - such as the Fold Z 3 - and the flagship standalone S series also offering up stylus support, what worth does the Note series add? It's between a rock and a hard place in need for its future existence.

At the moment, however, as we concertina between "it's happening" and "it's not happening" the only information regarding the matter comes from serial leakster Ice Universe, suggesting the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a stowable S Pen. There's no render of the device or any such glimpse, just a simple bottom-down greyscale visualisation of the pen stowed in the body.

Make of that what you will. But, based on what we've said above, it seems there's no longer a place for the Galaxy Note series...

