Samsung Galaxy Note 22 might be happening after all

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Note series has made headlines again. Its future has been up in the air for a while now, with a number of conflicting reports, some of which claim we will see a model in 2022 and others saying we won't see another model at all.

On 9 September it was reported that Samsung hadn't renewed the trademark for the Galaxy Note name, leaving some to assume that meant the death of the line after all, even though Samsung had previously said it was still committed to the series but there would be no new model in 2021.

The latest report supports this, with Ice Universe - who previously broke the trademark story - tweeting that someone in the supply chain has in fact seen evidence of the Galaxy Note continuing to exist.

someone in the supply chain has seen evidence of the existence of the next generation Galaxy Note. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2021

Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied whether the Note line would continue following the most recent rumours. It is plausible that it won't considering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen - one of the main features of the Note series - and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supports an S Pen.

That said, the suggestion of evidence supporting its existence does fit with other reports that Samsung hasn't given up on the range but the launch timing may change. The launch of the Note previously typically took place in August but at the moment it's not clear when, or if, the Note 22 will appear.

You can keep track of the all the conflicting rumours in our separate Note 22 feature though.

