Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung's latest mid-ranger, Galaxy A52s 5G, comes to the UK for £409

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Samsung Samsung's latest mid-ranger, Galaxy A52s 5G, comes to the UK for £409

- It's a follow-up to the Galaxy A52 5G

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has quietly introduced another affordable Galaxy phone.

Called the Galaxy A52s 5G, only pricing and feature details are known for the UK at this point. The entry-level model packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will be priced at £409, making it only £10 more expensive than the regular Galaxy A52 5G, which has the same configuration. Pricing information for the 8GB + 256GB model is not yet known, as is availability for markets beyond the UK.

Those who live in the UK can pre-order the Galaxy A52s starting 24 August 2021. It will be available in four colorways at launch: Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. It's expected to ship out to pre-order buyers from 3 September 2021.

Other features include a flat 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, rear quad camera setup with OIS (consisting of a 64MP main, ultra wide, tele, and macro lens), 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAH battery with 25W fast charging.

From what we can tell, the main difference between the A52 and A52s is the newer phone has a more-powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.

For more about the A52 mid-range marvel, see our review here. We also have a comparison guide on the best budget phones here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 18 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, features and specs
Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak details camera, battery and display specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak details camera, battery and display specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple backtracks on some iOS 15 Safari design changes, now offering multiple UI layouts in Settings
Apple backtracks on some iOS 15 Safari design changes, now offering multiple UI layouts in Settings By Alex Allegro ·
  • Source: The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Provides Enriched Entertainment at Excellent Value - news.samsung.com
Sections Phones