(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has quietly introduced another affordable Galaxy phone.

Called the Galaxy A52s 5G, only pricing and feature details are known for the UK at this point. The entry-level model packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will be priced at £409, making it only £10 more expensive than the regular Galaxy A52 5G, which has the same configuration. Pricing information for the 8GB + 256GB model is not yet known, as is availability for markets beyond the UK.

Those who live in the UK can pre-order the Galaxy A52s starting 24 August 2021. It will be available in four colorways at launch: Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. It's expected to ship out to pre-order buyers from 3 September 2021.

Other features include a flat 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, rear quad camera setup with OIS (consisting of a 64MP main, ultra wide, tele, and macro lens), 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAH battery with 25W fast charging.

From what we can tell, the main difference between the A52 and A52s is the newer phone has a more-powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.

For more about the A52 mid-range marvel, see our review here. We also have a comparison guide on the best budget phones here.