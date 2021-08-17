(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy S22 series isn't due out until early 2022, but the latest leak gives a good indication as to what specifications we can expect on the next flagship handsets.

According to notable leaker Ice Universe via Weibo, the three models - expected to be the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra - will feature a modified version of the Galaxy S21 design.

It's claimed the Galaxy S22 will come with a 6.06-inch LTPS display with a Full HD+ resolution, the S22+ will have a 6.55-inch LTPS display with a Full HD+ resolution and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a Quad HD+ resolution. All will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to have a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical variable.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto 3x optical variable and a 12-megapixel periscope 12x optical variable.

Battery capacities are reported as 3800mAh for the Galaxy S22, 4600mAh for the Galaxy S22+ and 5000mAh for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. An additional leak - this time from Twitter user @FronTron - claims the devices will run on either the Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898. RAM and storage options are said to be the same as the Galaxy S21 range.

For now, nothing is official of course, but you can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy S22 range in our separate feature.

