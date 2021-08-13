Samsung Galaxy A52s specs detailed in leak

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy A52 hasn't been around that long, but there have been a number of rumours pointing towards an updated device called the Galaxy A52s and the latest report details some key specifications.

The Galaxy A52s appeared on a benchmark at the end of July and some marketing images have also done the rounds, presenting an identical design to the Galaxy A52 with a plastic colourful body, quad rear camera and centralised punch hole camera on the front.

The most recent report comes from Roland Quant of Winfuture however, and it details what we can expect under the hood of the Galaxy A52s. According to Quant, the A52s will feature the Qualcomm Snadragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 750G found in the A52.

It is claimed the Snapdragon 778G delivers a 15 per cent boost in single-core operation and multi-core operation, while core performance is said be improved by 35 per cent. The report also said the A52s would be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Europe, while some other regions would get an 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant. MicroSD support is said to be on board.

All other specifications are claimed to be the same as the Galaxy A52, including the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, IP67 water and dust resistance, 4500mAh battery and quad rear camera made up of a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and 5-megapixel depth camera. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is also said to be on board.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is claimed to be arriving before the end of August with prices starting from €449.