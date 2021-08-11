Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
 
Play video
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will finally, officially unveil its new foldable phones today - 11 August - alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets will be announced during Galaxy Unpacked, starting at 3pm BST (you can watch it right here).

However, you can also see them both ahead of time via a leaked hands-on video at the top of this page. Originally posted by Drone Mania but then taken down, it has been reposted several times on YouTube by different channels - including serial leaker Ben Geskin's.

It shows both foldables switched on and manipulated, including some system information confirming that they are indeed the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

You can also clearly see what looks to be the fabled under-display camera in one of the close-ups of the Z Fold 3.

We've heard (and seen) plenty else about each device in the last few months. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to sport a 7.56-inch internal display with a pixel resolution of 2208 x 1768. It will support 120Hz and be compatible with the company's S Pen stylus (including a purported S Pen Pro, also set to launch later).

Its external display will be 6.23-inches and have a 2268 x 832 pixel resolution.

The clamshell Z Flip 3 is said to have an internal 6.7-inch display with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution. It too will sport a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both are claimed to run from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Not long now for official confirmation.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is one of the best phones for anyone who's concerned about value and battery life.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 11 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event By Rik Henderson ·
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own By Chris Hall ·
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked today: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked today: How to watch and what to expect By Maggie Tillman ·