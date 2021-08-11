(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will finally, officially unveil its new foldable phones today - 11 August - alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets will be announced during Galaxy Unpacked, starting at 3pm BST (you can watch it right here).

However, you can also see them both ahead of time via a leaked hands-on video at the top of this page. Originally posted by Drone Mania but then taken down, it has been reposted several times on YouTube by different channels - including serial leaker Ben Geskin's.

It shows both foldables switched on and manipulated, including some system information confirming that they are indeed the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

You can also clearly see what looks to be the fabled under-display camera in one of the close-ups of the Z Fold 3.

We've heard (and seen) plenty else about each device in the last few months. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to sport a 7.56-inch internal display with a pixel resolution of 2208 x 1768. It will support 120Hz and be compatible with the company's S Pen stylus (including a purported S Pen Pro, also set to launch later).

Its external display will be 6.23-inches and have a 2268 x 832 pixel resolution.

The clamshell Z Flip 3 is said to have an internal 6.7-inch display with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution. It too will sport a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both are claimed to run from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Not long now for official confirmation.

