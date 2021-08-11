Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first waterproof foldable phone

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first waterproof foldable phone
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - For 2021 Samsung has upgraded its flip phone - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - with full waterproofing, which is a first for the foldables market. But what else does this clamshell design offer?

On the face of it, the Z Fold 3 is a neater design than its predecessor, increasing the front screen size up from 1.1-inch to 1.9-inch - which might not sound like a lot, but this new panel is much easier to navigate and far better integrated into the phone's design.

Flip the Z Flip 3 open, however, and the story is much the same as its predecessor: there's a 6.7-inch display, echoing what you'll find in most flagships these days, except this time around it offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate for smoother visuals.

The specification, which is led by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, is otherwise similar to before, including dual rear 12-megapixel cameras.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

However, a big shift is the price tag: the Z Flip 3, at £949/€1049, is a lot less than its predecessor was at launch, bringing it in line with other more 'normal' flagship devices on the market.

We've seen and handled the Z Flip 3 ahead of its announcement - check out our pictures and assessment in the link below - to get our initial thoughts on whether this is therefore the phone to bring foldables into the mainstream.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 11 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event By Rik Henderson ·