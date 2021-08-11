(Pocket-lint) - For 2021 Samsung has upgraded its flip phone - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - with full waterproofing, which is a first for the foldables market. But what else does this clamshell design offer?

On the face of it, the Z Fold 3 is a neater design than its predecessor, increasing the front screen size up from 1.1-inch to 1.9-inch - which might not sound like a lot, but this new panel is much easier to navigate and far better integrated into the phone's design.

Flip the Z Flip 3 open, however, and the story is much the same as its predecessor: there's a 6.7-inch display, echoing what you'll find in most flagships these days, except this time around it offers a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate for smoother visuals.

The specification, which is led by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, is otherwise similar to before, including dual rear 12-megapixel cameras.

However, a big shift is the price tag: the Z Flip 3, at £949/€1049, is a lot less than its predecessor was at launch, bringing it in line with other more 'normal' flagship devices on the market.

We've seen and handled the Z Flip 3 ahead of its announcement - check out our pictures and assessment in the link below - to get our initial thoughts on whether this is therefore the phone to bring foldables into the mainstream.