(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is official, bringing a headline new feature to the foldable: an under panel camera (or UPC as Samsung likes to call it) on that unfolding display.

The Z Fold 3 also adds in S Pen compatibility - there's a S Pen Fold Edition specifically for the device, which doesn't use Bluetooth - for the first time in the series, giving this foldable even greater versatility.

Headline specifications aren't wildly different from the earlier Z Fold 2, though, with the same 120Hz 7.5-inch scale foldable panel tucked inside the design. The front panel, however, is now 120Hz capable, doubling the capability of its predecessor in this regard.

Under the hood the Z Fold 3 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, delivering top-tier power to drive that big-screen experience.

Elsewhere the latest foldable doesn't uprate the rear cameras - it's still the triple 12-megapixel arrangement - but the design has been changed so it's more streamlined and better fitting as part of the Galaxy family.

We handled the Z Fold 3 ahead of its reveal, so follow the link below to read our initial thoughts and see picture galleries of the new foldable: