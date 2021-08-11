Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings impressive under panel camera (UPC) to foldable screen

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings impressive under panel camera (UPC) to foldable screen
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is official, bringing a headline new feature to the foldable: an under panel camera (or UPC as Samsung likes to call it) on that unfolding display.

The Z Fold 3 also adds in S Pen compatibility - there's a S Pen Fold Edition specifically for the device, which doesn't use Bluetooth - for the first time in the series, giving this foldable even greater versatility.

Headline specifications aren't wildly different from the earlier Z Fold 2, though, with the same 120Hz 7.5-inch scale foldable panel tucked inside the design. The front panel, however, is now 120Hz capable, doubling the capability of its predecessor in this regard.

Under the hood the Z Fold 3 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, delivering top-tier power to drive that big-screen experience.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Elsewhere the latest foldable doesn't uprate the rear cameras - it's still the triple 12-megapixel arrangement - but the design has been changed so it's more streamlined and better fitting as part of the Galaxy family.

We handled the Z Fold 3 ahead of its reveal, so follow the link below to read our initial thoughts and see picture galleries of the new foldable:

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 11 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event By Rik Henderson ·