(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will host a massive Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, 11 August 2021, where it will break from tradition and launch devices other than a new Galaxy Note.

However, that doesn't mean those who would normally consider the Note and its S Pen will be left disappointed - it is claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable compatible with the company's own stylus.

Indeed, it is tipped that Samsung's fabled S Pen Pro will finally launch alongside it, with a couple of Twitter leakers sharing video, an official looking pic and details ahead of the event.

Among the changes, in comparison with previous S Pens, is a small light on the function button, which Slash Gear suggests could prove the exsitence of a rechargeable battery.

Other rumours also claim that the new stylus could come with a retractable tip (to protect it). And, the tweeted "official" picture also reveals the ability to turn Bluetooth on and off.

곧 출시될 S펜 프로의 각 버튼별 기능은

이렇지 않을까 하면서 만들어본 사진.



아래의 밋밋한 버튼이 페어링 버튼인건 확실하고,

튀어나온 버튼은 보통 S펜의 버튼 역할일 것이고,

— ROOT (@TEQHNIKACROSS) August 7, 2021

In addition to those leaks, another could point to the new S Pen Pro being included in a free pack for customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Either the S Pen Pro or a less specified alternative is said to come with a flip cover and 25W charger in an alleged "Note Pack" for the new foldable.

— Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 9, 2021

We'll find all this out for sure tomorrow. You can follow all the action right here on Pocket-lint.