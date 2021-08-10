Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung S Pen Pro pics, video and details leak ahead of Unpacked

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
@thomasp5675 (Twitter) Samsung S Pen Pro pics, video and details leak ahead of Unpacked
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will host a massive Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, 11 August 2021, where it will break from tradition and launch devices other than a new Galaxy Note.

However, that doesn't mean those who would normally consider the Note and its S Pen will be left disappointed - it is claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable compatible with the company's own stylus.

Indeed, it is tipped that Samsung's fabled S Pen Pro will finally launch alongside it, with a couple of Twitter leakers sharing video, an official looking pic and details ahead of the event.

Among the changes, in comparison with previous S Pens, is a small light on the function button, which Slash Gear suggests could prove the exsitence of a rechargeable battery.

Other rumours also claim that the new stylus could come with a retractable tip (to protect it). And, the tweeted "official" picture also reveals the ability to turn Bluetooth on and off.

In addition to those leaks, another could point to the new S Pen Pro being included in a free pack for customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Either the S Pen Pro or a less specified alternative is said to come with a flip cover and 25W charger in an alleged "Note Pack" for the new foldable.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

We'll find all this out for sure tomorrow. You can follow all the action right here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 10 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own
Sony Xperia 1 III review: In a world of its own By Chris Hall ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Release date, features, rumours, and news
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Release date, features, rumours, and news By Maggie Tillman ·
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs and new render appear online ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs and new render appear online ahead of launch By Rik Henderson ·
  • Via: Samsung S Pen Pro details leak ahead of Unpacked 2021 debut - slashgear.com
  • Via: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders will come with a free Note Pack, includes a charger - gsmarena.com
Sections Samsung Phones