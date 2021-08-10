Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy S21 FE in Instagram post

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is set to announce a number of devices during its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August and while the Galaxy S21 FE is no longer expected to be one of them, it seems the device has had a brief Instagram reveal.

Spotted by 9to5Google before the post was then deleted, Samsung's official Instagram account posted an image of a backpack with some devices inside for a Back-to-School advert. Inside the backpack was a Samsung laptop, Galaxy Buds Pro and seemingly, the unannounced Galaxy S21 FE.

Only the top of the device is shown off, but it confirms the leaks surrounding the device, including a design with a camera housing that blends into the frame. The purple colour revealed in the Instagram post has also leaked previously.

No more information was offered by the Instagram post and it has since been removed, though rumours have said the S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Other rumours claim the S21 FE will have a 4370mAh battery, feature a triple rear camera with the same main camera as the S21 and have a 12-megapixel front camera.

It was first thought the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, though more recent rumours suggest the device has been delayed until Q4. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE in our separate feature.